Viral video shows airline passenger use feet to swipe through in-flight entertainment

A woman has posted a video of a man browsing the in-flight entertainment options with his feet.The woman captioned the video, "My friend who doesn't have Twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter."The video shows the man scrolling the touch screen with his toes.Author Alafair Burke shared the video and it's going wildly viral.A few notes we should mention based on Twitter's reactions: while people with disabilities often use their feet to perform tasks, this passenger was also using his hands to do things like carry his luggage.Burke says her friend, who took the video, believes the passenger simply enjoyed using his feet to navigate the screen.