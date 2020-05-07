Coronavirus News: Virtual experiences help you connect with mom for Mother's Day

Bobby Digital is used to performing at Long Island bars and weddings, but now, he's singing and strumming from his home in West Islip.
He's come up with a clever Mother's Day idea.
"You request the song, and I'll give a personalized message in the beginning and send over the song from you to your mom," he said.
The cost is $35. There's a list of songs, but he'll also take requests, and his wife will sometimes join in when she isn't working as a surgical technician at Southside Hospital -- which will actually benefit from these virtual serenades.
"With the personalized videos, 25% will go to Southside Hospital COVID-19 fund," he said.
On Mother's Day, he'll stream a live performance with a virtual tip jar, and all the money raised will also go to the hospital.
"If you can't take your mom to brunch or bring her to a show, bring the show to her," he said.
His own mom, by the way, is a nurse.
If your mom likes to cook, The Brooklyn Kitchen now offers virtual classes.
"We have dumpling class, Middle Eastern class, brunch," said Alaya Walter, a chef at The Brooklyn Kitchen.
Classes are $45, and you can buy one for your mom or take one with her.
"You can be on separate coasts and still do this together, which is nice," Walter said.
And if you don't have all the ingredients, it's no sweat.
"We don't condone panic shopping," Walter said.
Instead, they'll help you find a substitute already in your cabinet.
