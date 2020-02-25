Society

WABC heads to Queens for 'Magic of Storytelling'

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Disney's "Magic of Storytelling" campaign made its way to Queens Tuesday.

Anchor Ken Rosato read to young students at PS 160 Walter Francis Bishop Magnet School of the Arts in Jamaica.

The students listened to him read one of her favorite books and also shared their own favorites.

Reading Partners helped WABC organize the event.

The "Magic of Storytelling" campaign aims to emphasize the joy and importance of reading. Post a photo of you reading your favorite childhood book to the kiddos in your life and #MagicofStorytelling!

For every "shelfie" posted on Twitter or Instagram with #MagicOfStoryTelling, Disney will donate a new book to First Book. So pick a book, take a shelfie, post on Twitter or Instagram, and help bring the knowledge of books to kids.

Click here to learn more.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityjamaicaqueensbooksdisneymagic of storytelling
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-year-old girl fatally struck by school bus in NYC
Family mourns 22-year-old fatally stabbed at NYC car dealership
Weinstein hospitalized with chest pains ahead of jail transfer
Rare duck spotted in Central Park with plastic stuck on beak
NYC school installing free laundry to aid homeless students
NY councilman under fire after profanity-filled tirade with police
Search for pair wanted in string of Brooklyn robberies, stabbing
Show More
It seems nothing can bring down 'Leaning Tower of Dallas'
Fake job scams: How to avoid a 'side hustle' swindle
Trump cheers Weinstein verdict as a blow to Democrats
NYC considering 2 options to fix BQE: capped highway or tunnel
Placido Domingo apologizes for sexual misconduct allegations
More TOP STORIES News