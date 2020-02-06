Society

WABC heads to the Bronx for 'Magic of Storytelling'

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Disney's "Magic of Storytelling" campaign made its way to the Bronx on Wednesday.

Traffic reporter Heather O'Rouke read to young students at PS 43 Jonas Bronck in Mott Haven.

The students listened to her read one of her favorite books and also shared their own favorites.

Reading Partners helped WABC organize the event.

The "Magic of Storytelling" campaign aims to emphasize the joy and importance of reading. Post a photo of you reading your favorite childhood book to the kiddos in your life and #MagicofStorytelling! Every shelfie posted on Twitter or Instagram with #MagicOfStoryTelling, Disney will donate a new book to First Book. So pick a book, take a shelfie, post on Twitter or Instagram, and help bring the knowledge of books to kids.

Click here to learn more.

