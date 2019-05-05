WABC-TV presented with Governors' Award at New York Emmy Award Gala

NEW YORK (WABC) -- WABC-TV received a big award on Saturday night.The station was presented with the Governors' Award at the New York Emmy Awards Gala - as we celebrate 50 years of Eyewitness News.Vice President of News Chad Matthews, Assistant News Director Elizabeth Flores, VP of Programming Art Moore were on the red carpet at the Marriott Marquis, getting ready for the event.The award recognizes extraordinary and unique contributions to the television industry.