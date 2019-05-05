Society

WABC-TV presented with Governors' Award at New York Emmy Award Gala

Sandra Bookman has more.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- WABC-TV got a big honor on Saturday night.

The station proudly accepted the Governors' Award at the New York Emmy Awards Gala, where a video was played celebrating 50 years of Eyewitness News.

The award recognizes extraordinary and unique contributions to the television industry.

Many of the people who work at Eyewitness News - both on-air and behind the scenes were on hand to celebrate the honor.

Related topics:
societynew york cityeyewitness newsaward
