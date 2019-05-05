WABC-TV presented with Governors' Award at New York Emmy Award Gala

NEW YORK (WABC) -- WABC-TV got a big honor on Saturday night.
The station proudly accepted the Governors' Award at the New York Emmy Awards Gala, where a video was played celebrating 50 years of Eyewitness News.
The award recognizes extraordinary and unique contributions to the television industry.
Many of the people who work at Eyewitness News - both on-air and behind the scenes were on hand to celebrate the honor.
