WABC-TV presented with Governors' Award at New York Emmy Award Gala

NEW YORK (WABC) -- WABC-TV got a big honor on Saturday night.The station proudly accepted the Governors' Award at the New York Emmy Awards Gala, where a video was played celebrating 50 years of Eyewitness News.The award recognizes extraordinary and unique contributions to the television industry.Many of the people who work at Eyewitness News - both on-air and behind the scenes were on hand to celebrate the honor.