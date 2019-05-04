WABC-TV to be presented with Governors' Award at New York Emmy Award Gala

NEW YORK (WABC) -- WABC-TV is getting ready for a big honor Saturday night.The station will be presented with the Governors' Award at the New York Emmy Awards Gala - as we celebrate 50 years of Eyewitness News.Vice President of News Chad Matthews, Assistant News Director Elizabeth Flores, VP of Programming Art Moore were on the red carpet at the Marriott Marquis, getting ready for tonight's event.The award recognizes extraordinary and unique contributions to the television industry.