Wake Tuesday for Luis Alvarez, retired NYPD detective who died of 9/11-related cancer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A wake will be held on Long Island Tuesday for Luis Alvarez, a former NYPD detective who died days after testifying on behalf of other 9/11 responders.
Alvarez appeared with former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart last month to plead with Congress to extend the Victim Compensation Fund.
Days later he entered hospice.
Alvarez spent the last three years battling cancer linked to the toxic rubble he worked in at Ground Zero.
The wake will be held at Towers Funeral Home in Oceanside, and his funeral will be Wednesday at the Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria, Queens.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said he will award Alvarez with a posthumous Key to the City "as a symbol of our profound respect and gratitude for his service and sacrifice."
The bill to replenish the compensation fund that provides health benefits to 9/11 responders passed a congressional committee unanimously.
The measure now heads to the full House, and if it becomes law, funding will be available until 2090.
