NEW YORK --There's a new show on ABC7, commemorating an essential generation.
50PlusPrime is an upbeat, feel-good program telling the stories of baby boomers making a difference in their communities, and reporting on the lifestyle interests specific to the demographic controlling 75 percent of the country's wealth. 50PlusPrime is hosted by award-winning TV news reporter Tony Fama.
Coming up: A baby boomer commits his life to animal rights and receives some big name Hollywood support; this baby boomer is speeding up into retirement.
Watch 50PlusPrime on WABC TV, Sunday, August 5th t at 3 p.m.