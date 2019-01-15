SOCIETY

Baby girl has heartwarming reaction after hearing sister for 1st time

A baby burst into giggles after hearing her sister for the first time. (Courtesy Carol Benjamin via Storyful)

ATLANTA (WABC) --
A baby girl had a heartwarming reaction after hearing her big sister for the first time.

Scarlet Benjamin was born three months early, and developed an intestinal disease.

Her mother Carol says an antibiotic treatment impaired Scarlet's hearing. But just last week the little girl was fitted with hearing aids in Georgia.

Carol says she hopes the video reminds families not to take gifts like hearing for granted.

