ATLANTA (WABC) --A baby girl had a heartwarming reaction after hearing her big sister for the first time.
Scarlet Benjamin was born three months early, and developed an intestinal disease.
Her mother Carol says an antibiotic treatment impaired Scarlet's hearing. But just last week the little girl was fitted with hearing aids in Georgia.
Carol says she hopes the video reminds families not to take gifts like hearing for granted.
