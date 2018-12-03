GEORGE H.W. BUSH

WATCH: George HW Bush lies in state at U.S. Capitol

The nation is honoring the memory of President George H.W. Bush

George H.W. Bush, a World War II hero whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in Kuwait, but then plummeted in the throes of a weak economy that led voters to turn him out of office after a single term, has died. He was 94.

Bush, who also presided during the collapse of the Soviet Union and the final months of the Cold War, died late Friday night at his Houston home, said family spokesman Jim McGrath. His wife of more than 70 years, Barbara Bush, died in April 2018.

FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush


What we know about George H.W. Bush's funeral plans


Remembering Bush 41


H.W. and Barbara Bush


Bush 41 and his family


Related Topics:
societypoliticsgeorge h.w. bushfuneralu.s. & worldtexas newsHoustonTanglewood
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
Washington pays respect to Former President George HW Bush
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
More george h.w. bush
SOCIETY
Pump problems force NYCHA residents to get water from hydrant
Hundreds of Christmas trees donated by LI nursery for soldiers overseas
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Couple found after engagement ring recovered from utility grate
More Society
Top Stories
Melee breaks out between FedEx driver, crowd leaving funeral
4 people believed to be homeless killed in Poughkeepsie fire
Pre-K mistakenly serves kids Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Woman killed while trying to help homeless woman with baby
1 dead, 45 hurt when bus carrying football team crashes
Washington pays respect to Former President George HW Bush
Confusion in NYC over status of emergency management chief
Convicted killer escaped jail by posing as cellmate
Show More
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Mother gives birth while overdosing in fast-food restroom
Pump problems force NYCHA residents to get water from hydrant
Video: Massive rat chases MTA agent out of station booth
Officials: Off-duty officer on LI shoots alleged suspect in torso
More News