GEORGE H.W. BUSH

WATCH: George HW Bush to lie in state; funeral plans, legacy and a look back at his life

EMBED </>More Videos

George H.W. Bush videos: Former president to lie in state, be laid to rest this week (1 of 5)

21 gun salute for President Bush

"Hail to the Chief" is played as a 21-gun salute is performed for President George H.W. Bush.

George H.W. Bush, a World War II hero whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in Kuwait, but then plummeted in the throes of a weak economy that led voters to turn him out of office after a single term, has died. He was 94.

Bush, who also presided during the collapse of the Soviet Union and the final months of the Cold War, died late Friday night at his Houston home, said family spokesman Jim McGrath. His wife of more than 70 years, Barbara Bush, died in April 2018.

FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush


What we know about George H.W. Bush's funeral plans


Remembering Bush 41


H.W. and Barbara Bush


Bush 41 and his family


Related Topics:
societypoliticsgeorge h.w. bushfuneralu.s. & worldtexas newsHoustonTanglewood
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
Washington to pay respects to President George H.W. Bush
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
George HW Bush tribute to be held Monday
Schwarzenegger recalls sledding with late Pres. Bush
More george h.w. bush
SOCIETY
Couple found after engagement ring recovered from utility grate
Schwarzenegger recalls sledding with late Pres. Bush
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush
Couple wins lawsuit over extravagant Christmas lights display
More Society
Top Stories
Video: Massive rat chases MTA agent out of station booth
Pre-K mistakenly serves kids Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Convicted killer escaped jail by posing as cellmate
1 dead, 45 hurt when bus carrying football team crashes
FBI executes search warrant at Atlantic City mayor's home
Mother gives birth while overdosing in fast-food restroom
Couple found after engagement ring recovered from utility grate
Washington to pay respects to President George H.W. Bush
Show More
Man knocks over, urinates on religious statues in Brooklyn
LIVE: Hearing on deadly viral outbreak in New Jersey
Video: Orthodox Jewish man sucker punched in Brooklyn
Parking meter rates increase for Bronx, Staten Island
NYPD: Angry customer with hammer attacks Queens spa employees
More News