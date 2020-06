Juneteenth marches, protests planned across the Tri-State region

EMBED >More News Videos Candace McCowan reports a large and loud group of marchers in Lower Manhattan

EMBED >More News Videos Gov. Cuomo signed an executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared Juneteenth an official city and school holiday on Friday.Juneteenth celebrations, marking the end of slavery and the Civil War, are taking place Friday across the Tri-State area.This year's celebrations are especially significant, as protests against police brutality and racial injustice continue.In New York, Juneteenth is a state holiday for the first time, and events are planned across New York City throughout the day.That includes a rally Friday morning at Washington Square Park organized by 100 Black Men, Inc., which is billed as a Justice for George event.Other rallies and protest will follow much of what has been seen in the city over the past several weeks, including a march from Brooklyn over the Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall.The city also announced it would be painting five more Black Lives Matter murals in each of the city's five boroughs. They will be on Centre Street in Manhattan, Richmond Terrace on Staten Island, Joralemon Street in Brooklyn, 153rd Street in Queens, and Morris Avenue in the Bronx.Juneteenth has always commemorated freedom. It marks the date that slaves in Texas received word that they were free, more than 2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.This year, after the killing of George Floyd, many say Juneteenth is a time to call for action.Earlier this week, Governor Cuomo declared Juneteenth a state holiday , acknowledging rampant, systemic discrimination and injustice."I want to be a force for change, and I want to help synergize this moment," Cuomo said. "And if Juneteenth is part of that, and a recognition of what happened, and an understanding of what happened, and an acknowledgement of that, great."The governor said he hopes the New York state legislature will vote to make Juneteenth an official state holiday so new Yorkers can use it as a day to reflect on changes that need to be made.----------