SOCIETY

Man sets record for slicing most watermelons in half on his stomach

EMBED </>More Videos

Ashrita Furman, who is no stranger to Guinness World Record, set a new record Tuesday for slicing the most watermelons in half on his stomach in 60 seconds.

NEW YORK --
Ashrita Furman, who is no stranger to Guinness World Records, set a new one Tuesday for slicing the most watermelons in half on his stomach in 60 seconds.

Furman, of New York, showed yet again that he's a cut above his competition by cutting through 26 watermelons in 60 seconds. He broke the previous record by six.

The melon ninja had previously set a record for slicing melons on a friend's stomach, but he decided to take the risk upon himself this time.

Furman believes he has been recorded into the Guinness World Records book at least 750 times, he told Reuters.

So what happens to the watermelons after they're all sliced and diced? They're donated to a local restaurant to make special juice drinks.

ABC News contributed to this post.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyworld recordNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News