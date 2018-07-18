Ashrita Furman, who is no stranger to Guinness World Records, set a new one Tuesday for slicing the most watermelons in half on his stomach in 60 seconds.Furman, of New York, showed yet again that he's a cut above his competition by cutting through 26 watermelons in 60 seconds. He broke the previous record by six.The melon ninja had previously set a record for slicing melons on a friend's stomach, but he decided to take the risk upon himself this time.Furman believes he has been recorded into the Guinness World Records book at least 750 times, he told Reuters.So what happens to the watermelons after they're all sliced and diced? They're donated to a local restaurant to make special juice drinks.----------