Newborn saved by New Jersey Transit Police at Newark Penn Station

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit Police saved a newborn baby's life after she stopped breathing at Penn Station in Newark.

The officers found the baby girl and her mother inside the train station's bathroom.

Officer Bryan Richards gave the baby CPR, but she was still unresponsive and they rushed her to the hospital.

As Officer Alberto Nunes drove, the baby responded to chest compressions and started breathing.

The baby remains hospitalized at University Hospital, where she's expected to be okay.

