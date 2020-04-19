Society

Watch Protect Our Children: Part 3

NEW YORK -- We feature a ten year old transgender girl on Long Island who's dealing successfully with her gender issues and thanks to a supportive family & professional age appropriate care, she is a role model for how one can cope with the struggle to find one's self. Growing pains are no joke and for a child questioning their gender identity, the need for help is even greater. While awareness is growing on this issue, changing a transgender ID is actually quite difficult and a big hurdle for this population. We bring you an advocate, who is non-binary themselves, and has been working on passing a bill for NY State called the Gender Recognition Act. They address the many issues that come up with ID's for transgender people & the difficulties they face.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprotect our children
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
de Blasio to Trump: "Are you telling NYC to drop dead?"
LIVE: NYC Mayor de Blasio daily briefing
'One World' concert raises $128M for fight against COVID-19
NY marinas reopening amid signs of improvement
Police issue summons, make arrests at Brooklyn gathering
Weddings can take place remotely in New York, Cuomo says
AccuWeather: Turning milder, increasing clouds late
Show More
NJTransit executive dies of coronavirus
New testing locations opening at Rite-Aid
Broadway star to have leg amputated due to coronavirus, wife says
NJ family escapes massive car fire after delivering food to relative
Long Island nurse surprised with drive-by baby shower
More TOP STORIES News