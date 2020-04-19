NEW YORK -- At a time when we're being told to keep a social distance due to Covid-19, it is ironic that many educators and students have been working for some time now on eliminating just that for very different reasons. A middle school in Staten Island confronts the fact that many children cope with social isolation and they're working on ways to help them feel like they're not alone. With teens helping their school mates feel like they're not all alone, it reveals what we all hope for - that we want to come out of these dark times together & not feeling isolated.