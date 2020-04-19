Society

Watch Protect Our Children: Stress, Coping, and Hope - Part 4

NEW YORK -- At a time when we're being told to keep a social distance due to Covid-19, it is ironic that many educators and students have been working for some time now on eliminating just that for very different reasons. A middle school in Staten Island confronts the fact that many children cope with social isolation and they're working on ways to help them feel like they're not alone. With teens helping their school mates feel like they're not all alone, it reveals what we all hope for - that we want to come out of these dark times together & not feeling isolated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprotect our children
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
NY daily death toll drops below 500
Cuomo proposes hazard pay for front-line workers
LI coronavirus cases approach 60,000, with nearly 2,200 deaths
NYC cancels all public events in June
NYC ambulance calls drop below 2019 daily average
NYC investigating after 3 coronavirus patients found dead at same hotel
Show More
Paramedic tells 'LIVE' about coming 'face to face with the monster'
Shake Shack returning federal stimulus loan
Staten Island funeral home provides free funerals during pandemic
New York City ER doctor sees signs of hope in COVID-19 fight
Charity feeding Holocaust survivors amid coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News