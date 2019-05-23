Watch the 62nd Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade - June 9th!

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 62nd Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade is coming up on June 9th!
The National Puerto Rican Day Parade celebrates and honors the leaders, educators, artists, and celebrities that have left a cultural footprint on this nation. Its mission is to create a national awareness and appreciation of the Puerto Rican culture and its contribution to the United States.
Each year, it makes its way up Fifth Avenue in New York City on the second Sunday in June, in honor of the more than 8 million Puerto Ricans around the world. The event has grown to become the largest demonstration of ethnic and cultural pride in New York City, with close to three million spectators annually; it is one of the largest parades in the country.
Nine-time Grammy award winning musician Jose Feliciano is receiving a lifetime achievement award.
Female boxer Amanda Serrano has been named Athlete of the Year after winning titles in seven weight divisions.
Dalila Zapata Hernandez, the first Puerto Rican model with Down syndrome to walk in New York Fashion Week, will also be honored.
ABC7 will bring you the event live and on demand - starting with our live coverage on air and on abc7ny.com at Noon, running through 3:30pm. The event will stream both live and on demand on abc7NY.com.
The parade honors several people and groups in 2019, including:
La India Madrina
Jose Feliciano - Lifetime Achievement Award
Chi Chi Rodriguez - Lifetime Achievement Award
Edgar Martinez- All-Star Athlete
Alberto Carrion - Lifetime Achievement Award
Dagmar Rivera- Lifetime Achievement Award
Pablo Casals - Posthumous Tribute
Pura Belpre - Posthumous Tribute
