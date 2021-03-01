Watch this Facebook Live Event: MERCY COLLEGE - College to Career, Thursday at 2:00pm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Where a student choses to attend college is an important decision, but not one that has to be overwhelming. Mercy College shares its expertise, and how its educators take students from college all the way to careeer.
Join us to learn more about Mercy College, here on ABC7's Facebook page, and get tips that can make a big difference for you or your student's enrollment decisions. It's coming up Thursday, at 2:00 p.m.
Taking part in the discussion:
Danielle Bellini - Moderator
Danielle is an Emmy Award-winning storyteller with extensive experience as a multimedia on-camera host, reporter and producer.
She currently works with The Walt Disney Company, creating video content for Walt Disney Parks & Resorts. You can see her stories on the Disney Parks Blog and catch her contributing, on-camera, to the #DisneyParksLIVE Streams and the show, "Inside Disney Parks".
Dani also hosts and produces video content for Adventures by Disney, Disney Vacation Club and Disney Cruise Line. She served as the Disney Parks producer for Good Morning America during their coverage of Pandora - The World of Avatar.
In Orlando, Florida, Dani worked as a news reporter for WESH-TV and WKCF-TV. She reported local and national stories including breaking, hard news and feature stories.
Originally from New York, she studied journalism and theater arts at Boston University and is a Walt Disney World College Program alum. She is thrilled to work with the WABC-TV Team.
Adam Castro
Adam Castro currently serves as the Vice President for Enrollment Management at Mercy College, a private, multi-campus, comprehensive college in New York. His portfolio includes the areas of college admissions, student financial services, marketing, and the Student Services Support Center. Prior to arriving at Mercy in June 2018, Adam spent nearly fifteen years at Bloomfield College, the last seven as Vice President for Enrollment Management overseeing admissions, marketing, and financial aid.
Adam is an active member of numerous organizations including the National Association of College Admission Counselors (NACAC), the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (AACRAO), and NAFSA: Association for International Educators.
A New Jersey resident, Adam received his master's degree in Public Administration from Kean University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the Rutgers University.
Kevin Joyce
Kevin Joyce has proudly served Mercy College in numerous capacities for 25 years. Joining as an adjunct faculty member in 1996, he taught undergraduate and graduate business courses for over 20 years. Joyce became a fulltime staff member in 2009 as Director of Corporate Outreach in the Advancement Office. In the ensuing years, he has served in leadership roles in Financial Aid, Student Life and Career Services.
In 2014, Joyce became Dean of Student Affairs and currently serves as Vice President. The Student Affairs division at Mercy College includes the renowned PACT Mentoring Program, Intercollegiate Athletics and recreational sports, College Opportunity Programs, International Student Services, Career and Professional Development, Campus Life, Residential Life, and Health and Wellness programming (Health Office, Counseling Center and ACCESSibility Services).
Watch this Facebook Live Event: MERCY COLLEGE - College to Career, Thursday at 2:00pm
