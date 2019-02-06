CPR

CA toddler's CPR expertise has father encouraging others to learn life-saving techniques

A Tulare CPR instructor says he began teaching his daughter how to perform life-saving techniques before she could walk, and believes that if she can learn, anyone can.

By
TULARE, California --
Chris Pietroforte owns Central Valley CPR in Tulare and began teaching his daughter Saige about life-saving techniques after he saw her show interest in a practice mannequin at one of his classes.

"I was teaching another class and she started pumping away... and ever since then she's been learning and she just picks stuff up more and more each time," Pietroforte said.

He says Saige knows the proper rate to perform CPR and also knows how to use an AED defibrillator.

"I'll put her head to head with some people and she's actually outdone some people in the class."

According to a 2018 survey done by the Cleveland Clinic, 54% of Americans say they know how to perform CPR, but only 11% know the correct pace for CPR compressions (100-120 beats per minute). Pietroforte says that Saige's knowledge shows that anyone can, and should, learn basic emergency techniques.

"If a 2-year-old can do it, anyone can do it."

