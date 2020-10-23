HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- There were tears of joy after the FDNY retrieved a woman's engagement ring and wedding band.
Both had fallen down a grate on 9th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen.
A team of no less than seven fished them out with tape on the end of a string.
It's no coincidence Eyewitness News was there.
In her moment of panic Sue Durham reached out to us.
"I said, 'Let me call Channel 7,' and they said, 'The fire department.' And thank God I got my rings back. I got my ring back," Durham said. "You guys are going to get the biggest gift basket I can get."
So how did she lose the rings?
Durham had the rings in her bag and they fell out when she reached for her MetroCard.
ALSO READ: Woman survives frightening Jeep rollover crash caught on camera
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
FDNY rescues woman's wedding rings from Hell's Kitchen grate
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News