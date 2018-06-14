SOCIETY

'Welcome home from prison, Mom': Arkansas family's airport fun goes viral

She was only on a work trip, but her son and husband wanted to liven things up when mom arrived home in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas --
An Arkansas husband wanted to make sure his wife and others had a laugh when he picked her up from the airport.

So he made a cardboard sign for his 4-year-old son to hold that ended up taking social media by storm.

Brandon Nielsen give their son Damien a sign to hold that read, "Welcome home from prison, Mom."

"I didn't even tell him about the sign or what it said," Nielsen said. "So I figured he would make try and make a big deal out of it."

Damien held the sign for his mom and everyone else to see, and it didn't take long for people around the airport to catch on to the joke.

"I saw a lot of laughter, except for me, who's rolling my eyes," Barbara Nielsen said. "I was not expecting that at all."

Once the sign and Damien hit the web, the Nielsen family got plenty of attention.

"We've had people from all over contacting us and telling us how funny it is," Barbara said to KFSM-TV.

By the way, Barbara Nielsen has never been to prison.

However, she is going on another work trip soon and is wondering what husband and son will have in store for her when she returns home next time.

