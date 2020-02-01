Society

West Point wrestlers honor fellow cadet killed in rollover crash

By Diana Rocco
WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- He was a standout wrestler and a West Point cadet set to graduate this year, but Christopher 'CJ' Morgan, 22, died last June during a roll-over accident.

On Friday, his West Point teammates honored his memory in one way that they know CJ would appreciate - with a wrestling match at his former high school in New Jersey.

There was a standing ovation for CJ as his family accepted his senior year honors in his place.

"Every time I walk into this school, this is his school - we feel it," said his mother, April Morgan.

The senior night match between Army and Lehigh - one CJ would have been a part of was held at his alma mater of West Orange High School, where he was a three-time district champ and ranked fifth in the state.

"West Point was the only thing he ever thought about - and wrestling," his mother added.

The 22-year-old was killed last June before his senior year, in a training accident on West Point's campus, in which a fellow cadet was court marshaled and charged.

"Some days are harder than others, but together we are helping each other heal," said his father, Chris Morgan.

CJ was made Army's honorary team captain, and his family was given an outstanding wrestler award in CJ's name. His family accepted with hugs and some tears, before a packed gymnasium filled with memories of their son, teammate and fellow cadet who was larger than life.

"It just shows you how someone can change the world, and he did that," said wrestling coach Stephan Zichella.

CJ's family just celebrated his first birthday without him. On December 4th, he would have been 23 years old - but his legacy lives on.

Related topics:
societywest orangeessex countywrestlingarmy
