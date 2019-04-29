Westchester County ends contract with Rye Playland management company

RYE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Westchester County's executive is ending the long-time contract with the company that manages Rye Playland.
It comes nearly a year after County Executive George Latimer released a report criticizing the terms of the 30-year contract with Standard Amusements.
The deal was a marquee initiative of his predecessor.
Latimer gave 30 days' notice of the termination.
Standard Amusements says the move improperly terminates the contract and it could lead to a lawsuit.
