Westchester County ends contract with Rye Playland management company

County Executive George Latimer had released a report criticizing the terms of the 30-year contract with Standard Amusements.

RYE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Westchester County's executive is ending the long-time contract with the company that manages Rye Playland.

It comes nearly a year after County Executive George Latimer released a report criticizing the terms of the 30-year contract with Standard Amusements.

The deal was a marquee initiative of his predecessor.

Latimer gave 30 days' notice of the termination.

Standard Amusements says the move improperly terminates the contract and it could lead to a lawsuit.

