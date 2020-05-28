Coronavirus

What does 'mask shaming' say about human nature....and does it work?

By
RALEIGH, N.C. -- As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues, a new behavior known as "mask shaming" has popped up as people politicize the debate over face coverings.

North Carolina State University anthropology professor Nora Haenn said the argument is part of human nature.

"When I see people kind of moving to two different sides, what I see them trying to do is make sense of the confusion, impose order on the chaos," Haenn said.

Health officials explain how to properly take off and put on masks and gloves
EMBED More News Videos

As we all work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is good to know the best practices while wearing face masks.



President Donald Trump has largely refused to wear a face mask in public, telling White House aides he believes it makes him look weak. During a Tuesday press conference, Trump asked a reporter to remove his face mask while asking a question, saying he couldn't hear the journalist. The reporter refused.

Previously, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said that wearing a face mask signals compassion for others.

Those who study social interactions say "mask shaming" comes in both forms--those who opt to wear masks heaping scorn on those who don't, and those who refuse to cover their face calling those who do weak.

"That's what we do as human beings," Haenn said. "These are informal ways we try to keep each other in line. Even in the best of times, we certainly shame each other."

Nurse explains how easy it is to spread germs, even while wearing gloves
EMBED More News Videos

Keep this in mind! Even while you're wearing gloves, it's easy to cross-contaminate.


While the shaming sometimes happens in person, Haenn said it is most prominent on social media. And while shaming can sometimes change behavior, Haenn said it's less effective when done in anger.

"There's usually something brewing under the anger," Haenn said. "And under that is often fear--a refusal to be vulnerable or just, it's hard to be vulnerable. It's really painful. But if we can stay with that and recognize that the other person is also being vulnerable and scared underneath all that shaming, then there's a space for a connection. And it's also a space where we can get beyond conflicting values."

Why this infection expert says wearing a mask is the best way to prevent COVID-19 spread

Haenn said it's human nature to personify an invisible force, such as a virus, by lashing out at other humans with opposing views.

"It's unfortunate," Haenn said. "We're better than that because it isn't people that are making us sick, it's a virus. It isn't people who are ruining our economy, it's a virus. And if we keep that front and center, then we can reach out to one another and do the right thing."

Whether or not you agree with some mask-shaming tactics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises Americans to wear cloth face coverings in public, especially those in areas with significant community-based transmission.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighncnc state universityface maskcoronavirusnc state
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Millions more likely sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow
Uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths in New Jersey
No summer reopening for one of Morey's Piers in Wildwood
Bronx borough president hosts grocery giveaway
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man's death
UConn student accused of deadly crime spree arrested in Maryland
NYC tanning salon to reopen today, defying guidelines
New legislation would give NYC restaurants more room to serve outside
AccuWeather: Clouds, humidity, spotty showers
Owners of NJ gym that reopened early sue state
More guidance expected on reopening NJ churches, graduations
Show More
Video: Man drags crash victim out of burning car
No summer reopening for one of Morey's Piers in Wildwood
Cheers for teen released from SI hospital after MIS-C battle
Stabbing caught on camera in Bushwick, Brooklyn
Bronx borough president hosts grocery giveaway
More TOP STORIES News