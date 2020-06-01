George Floyd

George Floyd funeral services planned for Minneapolis, North Carolina, Houston

Over the next several days, George Floyd will be honored at funeral services in three separate states around the country.

The first service will take place on Thursday, June 4, at 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT at Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, where Floyd resided at the time of his death.

A second memorial service will follow in North Carolina, where Floyd was born. That event will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 6, at Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Raeford, outside of Fayetteville.

The third and final service will take place in Houston, where he was raised, at noon ET on Tuesday, June 9, at The Fountain of Praise. A public viewing will take place in Houston the afternoon before.

Floyd, 46, died after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving.

A second-degree murder charge was filed against Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd's neck. The three other officers at the scene - Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao - were charged for the first time with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired last week.

EMBED More News Videos

Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's daughter, remembered him as "a good man" during an emotional press conference, sharing a story about the birth of Floyd's daughter and lamenting the fact that she will grow up without her father.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprotestgeorge floydu.s. & worldfuneralpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Another night of protests and curfew in NYC
Keke Palmer asks National Guard to 'march beside us'
Tips for talking to kids about race and racism
Former Obama aide gives powerful speech to NYC looters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Obama hosts town hall on policing, civil unrest
Another night of protests and curfew in NYC
All 4 former officers charged in George Floyd death
Teen pleads guilty in Barnard freshman Tessa Majors' murder
Looter pulled from car after trying to run down officer: NYPD
Mother and child reunited after C-section, heart surgery
2 subway cars separate from train in Lower Manhattan
Show More
Serial tire slasher returns damaging dozens of vehicles in NJ
Coronavirus pandemic takes toll on cancer patients, survivors
Guardian Angels battle looters in NYC, 2 hospitalized
NY sees lowest COVID hospitalizations, deaths since start of pandemic
Cuomo blasts Trump photo op: 'Here in NY, we actually read the Bible'
More TOP STORIES News