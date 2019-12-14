Society

What you need to know for NYC SantaCon

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- SantaCon has come to town - and that means banning alcohol on mass transit.

New Jersey Transit's alcohol ban will last all day.

Traditionally, the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North have enacted similar bans for the booze-soaked event.

This year's SantaCon will take place in Times Square.

It remains to be seen if this year's batch of holiday bar crawlers will be naughty or nice.

