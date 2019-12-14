What you need to know for NYC SantaCon

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- SantaCon has come to town - and that means banning alcohol on mass transit.New Jersey Transit's alcohol ban will last all day.Traditionally, the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North have enacted similar bans for the booze-soaked event.This year's SantaCon will take place in Times Square.It remains to be seen if this year's batch of holiday bar crawlers will be naughty or nice.----------