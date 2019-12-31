What you need to know about Times Square security and street closures for New Year's Eve

As in years past, those attending the celebration in Times Square will be screened. Backpacks, large bags, umbrellas, and alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited. Property may not be abandoned at checkpoints.
At approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday, attendees will be directed by police officers to gather in separate viewing pens. As the evening progresses, revelers will continue to populate Times Square along Broadway and Seventh Avenue moving uptown from 43rd Street to Central Park.
Please note, attendees who leave before the ball drops will not be able to regain entry to their original viewing area.
"The experience of ringing in the New Year in New York City is remarkable, and I commend the thousands of members of the NYPD for their own remarkable undertaking in ensuring the safety of those celebrating," said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. "Working closely with our law enforcement partners, the NYPD routinely does a great job planning and securing large-scale events around New York City. This collaboration is critical in carrying out our mission of delivering a safe and enjoyable event."
Streets around Times Square will be closed Tuesday, December 31, 2019 for the celebration.
Area bounded on the South by 38th Street, on the North by 59th Street, on the East by 6th Avenue, on the West by 8th Avenue (All inclusive)
People should avoid all cross-town streets from 33rd to 59th Streets, as well as Sixth and Eighth Avenues.
Those wanting to attend the celebration should enter between 6th and 8th Avenues at 38th 49th, 52nd, 58th and 59th Streets. On 6th Avenue, people can also enter at 54th Street. On 8th Avenue, people can also enter at 55th Street
A traffic advisory with a comprehensive list of street closures is available on the NYPD website.
There's also a new way to stay up to date with key alerts and notifications.
You can text the keyword NEWYEARSEVE to 692692 (NYCNYC) to receive updates about weather, road closures, traffic delays and more.
"We are thrilled to partner once more with Times Square Alliance to keep spectators informed at the click of a button. By texting NEWYEARSEVE to 692692, we are making it easy for anyone to receive real-time information about this year's event. As we celebrate the New Year together, I want to wish everyone a safe and prosperous 2020," NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell said.
"Once again, it is impossible to overstate our gratitude to the NYPD for their work to make Times Square safe, not only on New Year's Eve, but every day of the year. With this system, implemented by NYC Emergency Management last year, it has become easier to get the word out quickly with real-time information that will continue the City's efforts to make this event as safe as it can be," Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance said.
Tips for attending the New Year's Eve Ball Drop in Times Square:
- Arrive early. The New York City Police Department will begin closing down access to Times Square starting at 38th Street and Broadway, and moving north as revelers arrive. Viewing areas will start at 43rd Street and move north. Access to Times Square on the evening of December 31 will be from 6th Avenue or 8th Avenue only.
- Heavy traffic conditions and road closures are expected, so mass transit is strongly encouraged.
- Please note that the MTA has advised that some entrances/exits at Times Square-42 St Station may be temporarily closed for crowd control. Visit mta.info for more information.
- Dress for the weather.
You can visit www.timessquarenyc.org for additional tips and information.
