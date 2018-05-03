SIMPLY NEW YORK

Simply NY: Where ships go to die

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 6)

Simply New York: Where ships go to die

20 miles from Manhattan sites one of the most visually stunning graveyards, where ships go to die

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) --
Only a few miles from New York City sits one of the most visual of graveyards, where ships go to die.

The Arthur Kill Ship Graveyard near Staten Island is home to dozens of rusting and abandoned ships.

They were intended to be scrapped for parts, but instead it has become of kind of ship museum, with artifacts going back to WWII.

It's one of the largest dumping grounds of unwanted ships along the East Coast, and it's just 20 miles from Manhattan.

The gravesite dates back to the 1930s when the Witt's Marine Equipment Company, a salvage operation, used the space to collect hundreds of warships, including the first ship manned by an all-black crew in World War II and a warship that took park in the D-Day invasion.

A New York Fire Department Fireboat dating back to 1903 is also there.

It's not really possible to get close to the ships, but a couple of years ago, Jersey Drone captured some amazing footage:



----------
* Have an idea for Simply New York?
* More local news
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysimply new yorkNew York CityStaten Island
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SIMPLY NEW YORK
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
Simply NY: Go-to bookstore for star chefs
The museum that fits into an elevator
Simply New York: Carole King
More simply new york
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News