NEW YORK (WABC) --July 4th is right around the corner, with Independence Day fireworks set to light up the sky around the Tri-State Area.
Below is a list of planned fireworks displays in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey.
If your community is having a fireworks display but is not on this list, please fill out the form at the bottom to let us know.
NEW YORK CITY
(Listed by borough)
Brooklyn
Date: June 30th
Location: Fort Hamilton
Time: 9:45 p.m.
Dates: July 4th and 6th
Location: Coney Island Beach
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Bronx
Date: July 3
Location: Little League Field, Co-op City
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Manhattan
Macy's 4th of July Firework Show
Date: July 4th
Location: East River between 19th and 47th Streets
Time: 9:25 p.m.
Want the best places to view Macy's fireworks? Check Macy's top spots here.
Queens
Date: June 28th
Location: Astoria Park
Time: 9:40 p.m.
Staten Island
Dates: July 4th and July 7th
Location: Richmond County Bank Ballpark
Time: Post-game
Here are some additional New York City fireworks displays.
CONNECTICUT
(listed by county)
Fairfield County
Bridgeport
Date: July 1st
Location: Seaside Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Darien
Date: July 7th
Location: Darien High School
Time: Dusk
Fairfield
Date: July 2nd
Location: Penfield or Jennings Beach
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Greenwich
Date: July 7th
Location: Greenwich Point and Binney Park
Time: Dusk
Norwalk
Date: July 3rd
Location: Calf Pasture Beach
Time: Dusk
Stamford
Date: June 30th
Location: Cummings Beach
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Stratford
Date: July 3rd
Location: Shirt Beach Park
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Westport
Date: July 2nd
Location: Compo Beach
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 3rd
Hartford County
Greater Hartford
Date: July 14th
Location: Great River Park, Mortensen Riverfront Plaza
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Windsor
Date: June 29th
Location: Veterans' Memorial Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Rain Date: June 30th
Litchfield County
New Milford
Date: July 7th
Location: Town Green
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Torrington
Date: July 6th
Location: Torrington Middle School
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 7th
New Haven County
Madison
Date: July 3rd
Location: Waterfront area of West Wharf Beach
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Middlebury
Date: July 4th
Location: Quassy Amusement Park
Time: 10:15 p.m.
New Haven
Date: July 4th
Location: Wilbur Cross High School
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Orange
Date: July 1st
Location: Orange Fair Grounds
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Waterbury
Date: July 1st
Location: Brass Mill Center
Time: Dusk
Here are more times and dates for Connecticut fireworks displays.
NEW YORK STATE
Rockland County
Clarkstown
Date: July 2nd
Location: Nanuet High School
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 3rd
Haverstraw
Date: July 2nd
Location: Bowline Point Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Rain Date: July 3rd
Westchester County and Hudson County
Rye
Date: July 3rd and 4th
Location: Rye Playland
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Brewster
Date: July 1st
Location: Highlands Shopping Center
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Nyack
Date: June 30th
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Rain Date: July 1st
Cornwall
Date: July 4th
Location: Highland Engine Co.
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Greenwood Lake
Date: July 7th
Location: Thomas P. Morahan Lakefront Park
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Katonah
Date: July 4th
Location: Caramoor
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th
Yonkers
Date: July 3rd
Location: Cross Country Shopping Center
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Highland Falls
Date: July 4th
Location: Roe Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Valhalla
Date: July 3rd
Location: in front of the Kensico Dam
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Kent
Date: June 30th
Location: Lake Carmel
Time: 8:45 p.m.
Mamaroneck
Date: July 4th
Location: Harbor Island Park
Time: Dusk
Newburgh
Date: July 4th
Location: People's Waterfront Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Peekskill
Date: July 4th
Location: Riverfront Green Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Port Chester
Date: July 4th
Location: Port Chester High School
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Tuckahoe
Date: July 14th
Location: Parkway Oval Field
Time: Dusk
Scarsdale
Date: July 2nd
Location: Scarsdale Pool Complex
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Sleepy Hollow
Date: July 4th
Location: Kingsland Point Park, Horan's Landing Park, DeVries Park and Barnhart Park
Time: Dusk
West Point
Date: July 7th
Location: Trophy Point Amphitheater
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Rain Date: July 8th
White Plains
Date: July 3rd
Location: White Plains High School
Time: 9:15 p.m.
LONG ISLAND
Nassau County
East Meadow
Date: June 30th
Location: Eisenhower Park
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 1st
East Hills
Date: July 3rd
Location: Great Lawn, Park at East Hills
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Rain Date: July 4
Massapequa Park
Date: July 3rd
Location: Mansfield Memorial Park
Time: Dusk
Jones Beach
Date: July 4th
Location: Jones Beach State Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Glen Gove
Date: July 4th
Location: Morgan Memorial Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Valley Stream
Date: July 4th
Location: Fireman's Field
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 5th
Oyster Bay
Date: July 10th
Location: John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa
Time: 9:45 p.m.
Hempstead
Date: June 30th
Location: Town Park at Point Lookout
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 1st
Rockville Centre
Date: July 7th
Location: Mill River Park 7:30 p.m.
Time: 10:30 p.m.
Suffolk County
Oakdale
Date: July 3rd
Location: Connetquot River
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Southampton
Date: June 30th
Location: Shinnecock Bay
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Riverhead
Date: June 30th
Location: Riverhead Raceway
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Sag Harbor
Date: June 30
Location: Marine Park, Haven's Beach, Long Wharf
Time: 9:30 p.m.
East Northport
Dates: June 27th and 30th
Location: Trinity Regional School Grounds
Time: 9:30 p.m.
North Sea
Dates: July 1st and 3rd
Location: Firemen's Field
Time: 10:00 p.m.
Westhampton Beach
Date: July 4th
Location: Westhampton Country Club
Time: Dusk
Orient
Date: June 30th
Location: Orient Harbor
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Riverhead
Date: July 5th
Location: Peconic Riverfront
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Montauk
Date: July 4th
Location: Umbrella Beach
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th
Asharoken Beach
Date: July 4th
Location: Long Island Sound
Time: 9:20 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th
Bald Hill
Date: July 4th
Location: Pennysaver Amphitheater
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Greenport
Date: July 4th and 6th
Location: Moore's Lane
Time: 10:00 p.m.
Shelter Island
Date: July 7th
Location: Crescent Beach
Time: 9 p. m.
Rain Date: July 8th
NEW JERSEY
Bergen County
East Rutherford
Date: July 4th
Location: State Fair Meadowlands
Time: 11 p.m.
Edgewater
Date: June 30
Location: Veteran's Field
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 1
Fair Lawn
Date: June 28th
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th
Hackensack
Date: July 4th
Location: Foschini Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Lyndhurst
Date: July 2nd
Location: Little League Field- Riverside Avenue
Time: Dusk
Oradell
Date: July 3rd
Location: Memorial Field
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 6th
Paramus
Date: July 1st
Location: Cliff Gennarelli Sports-Plex
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Ridgewood
Date: July 4th
Location: Veteran's Field
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Rutherford
Date: July 1st
Location: Memorial Field
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Tenafly
Date: July 1st
Location: Tenafly High School
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Rain Date: July 6th
Saddle Brook
Date: July 3rd
Location: Otto Pehle Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Essex County
Belleville Township
Date: July 4th
Location: Belleville Municipal Stadium
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Bloomfield Township
Date: July 4th
Location: Foley Field
Time: 9:20 p.m.
Cedar Brook
Date: July 4th
Location: Cedar Brook Park
Time: Dusk
East Orange
Date: July 4th
Location: Paul Robeson Stadium
Time: Dusk
Fairfield
Date: July 2nd
Location: Fairfield Recreation Complex
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Livingston
Date: July 4th
Location: Memorial Oval, Robert Harp Drive
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Maplewood
Date: July 4th
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 9:25 p.m.
Millburn- Short Hills
Date: July 4th
Location: Millburn High School
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Montclair
Date: July 4th
Location: Yogi Berra Stadium
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Nutley
Date: July 4th
Location: Park Oval
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: the next clear night
Verona
Date: July 2nd
Location: Verona Community Center Complex
Time: 9:20 p.m.
Rain Date: July 3rd
West Caldwell
Date: July 4th
Location: James Caldwell High School Baseball Field
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 5th
West Orange
Date: July 4th
Location: West Orange High School Baseball/Soccer Field
Time: Dusk
Hudson County
Jersey City
Date: July 4th
Location: Exchange Place
Time: Dusk
Kearny
Date: July 4
Location: Veterans Field
Time: 9:10 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th
Hunterdon County
Califon
Date: July 3rd and 6th
Location: Firemen's Field
Time: Dusk
Flemington
Date: July 3rd
Location: Reading-Fleming Intermediate School
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th
Lambertville
Date: July 6th
Location: River Road
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Middlesex County
Carteret
Date: July 3rd
Location: Waterfront Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Cranbury
Date: July 5th
Location: Village Park
Time: Dusk
East Brunswick
Date: July 4th
Location: Community Arts Center
Time: Dusk
Edison
Date: July 4th
Location: Lake Papaianni, Edison Municipal Complex
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Highland Park
Date: July 2nd
Location: Donaldson Park
Time: 5:00 -10:00 p.m.
Rain Date: July 3rd
New Brunswick
Date: July 2nd
Location: Elmer B. Boyd Park
Time: 9:20 p.m.
Rain Date: July 3rd
Perth Amboy
Date: July 3rd
Location: Sadowski Parkway on the waterfront
Time: 9:20 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th
Piscataway
Date: July 4th
Location: Piscataway High School Stadium
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Sayreville
Date: June 30th
Location: Kennedy Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Rain Date: July 1st
South Brunswick
Date: July 3rd
Location: Crossroads South
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Rain Date: July 6th
Woodbridge Township
Date: July 3rd
Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th
Monmouth County
Aberdeen Township
Date: July 7th
Location: Cliffwood Beach
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Asbury Park
Date: July 4th
Location: Beach
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Atlantic Highlands
Date: July 6th
Location: Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor
Time: Dusk
Bradley Beach
Date: July 3rd
Location: Beachfront
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Freehold
Date: July 3rd
Location: Freehold Raceway
Time: Dusk
Hazlet Township
Date: July 3rd
Location: Veterans Memorial Park
Time: Dusk
Keansburg
Date: July 3rd and 4th
Location: Keansburg Amusement Park
Time: Dusk
Long Branch
Date: July 4th
Location: Oceanfront Promenade
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Matawan
Date: June 30th
Location: Lake Lefferts
Time: Dusk
Ocean Township
Date: July 3rd
Location: Joe Palaia Park
Time: Dusk
Union Beach
Date: July 3rd
Location: Beachfront
Time: Dusk
Morris County
Chatham Borough
Date: July 4th
Location: Chatham Middle School
Time: Dusk
Denville
Date: July 4th
Location: Gardner Field
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Dover
Date: July 3rd
Location: Hamilton Field Complex
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th
East Hanover
Date: July 4th
Location: Lurker Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Florham Park
Date: July 4th
Location: Florham Park
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th
Hanover Township
Date: July 2nd
Location: Veteran's Field
Time: Dusk
Lake Hopatcong
Date: June 29th
Location: Lake Hopatcong
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Mountain Lakes
Date: July 4th
Location: over Mountain Lake
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Parsippany-Troy Hills
Date: July 4th
Location: Parsippany Hills High School
Time: Dusk
Pequannock
Date: June 29th
Location: Pequannock High School
Time: Dusk
Randolph Township
Date: June 30th
Location: County College of Morris
Time: 9:45 p.m.
Ocean County
Barnegat Township
Date: June 30th
Location: Municipal Dock
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 5th
Beach Haven
Date: July 4th
Location: Taylor Avenue Park
Time: Dusk
Beachwood
UPDATE: Beachwood's fireworks have been canceled due to an issue with the delivery from the fireworks company.
Brick Township
Date: June 30th
Location: Harry Wright Lake, Lake Road
Time: Dusk
Lakehurst
Date: July 3rd
Location: Lake Horicon
Time: Dusk
Lakewood
Date: July 3rd
Location: Lake Caralsaljo
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Lavallette
Date: July 1st
Location: Lavallette Gazebo, Philadelphia Ave.
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Point Peasant Beach
Date: July 4th
Location: Jenkinson's Boardwalk and Beach, 300 Ocean Ave.
Time: Dusk
Seaside Heights
Date: July 4th
Location: Seaside Heights Boardwalk
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Tuckerton
Date: July 4th
Location: Tip Seaman Park
Time: Dusk
Passaic County
Clifton
Date: July 4th
Location: Clifton High School Stadium
Time: 8:45 p.m.
Rain Date: July 6th
Paterson
Date: July 6th
Location: Downtown Paterson
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Somerset County
Bridgewater
Date: July 4th
Location North Branch Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Franklin Township
Date: July 3rd
Location: Franklin Township Municipal Complex
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Hillsborough
Date: June 30th
Location: Auten Road Intermediate School
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Montgomery Township
Date: June 28th
Location: Montgomery High School
Time: 9:15 p.m.
North Plainfield
Date: July 7th
Location: W. End School
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Rain Date: July 8th
Sussex County
Augusta
Date: July 4th
Location: Skylands Stadium
Time: post-game
Vernon Township
Date: June 30th
Location: Lounsberry Hollow Middle School
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 1st
Union County
Clark
Date: July 4th
Location: Arthur L. Johnson High School
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Cranford
Date: July 4th
Location: Cranford Community Center
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Elizabeth
Date: July 4th
Location: Veterans Memorial Waterfront Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Kenilworth
Date: July 4th
Location: Nomahegan Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th
New Providence
Date: July 3rd
Location: South Street
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Plainfield
Date: June 30th
Location: Bruce Ponti Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Rahway
Date: July 3rd
Location: City Hall
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 5th
Roselle Park
Date: June 30th
Location: Roselle Park High School
Time: Dusk
Springfield
Date: July 4th
Location: Meisel Avenue Park
Time: Gates open 5:00 p.m.
Summit
Date: July 4th
Location: Soldiers Memorial Field
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Union Township
Date: July 4th
Location: Biertuempfel Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Warren County
Allamuchy
Date: July 1st
Location: Rutherford Hall
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Blairstown
Date: July 4th
Location: North Warren Regional High School
Time: 9:00 p.m.
NOT LISTED?
If your community is having a fireworks display but is not on this list, please fill out the form to let us know.