4th of July: Fireworks schedule for displays in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Tim Fleischer has a preview of Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Show. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
July 4th is right around the corner, with Independence Day fireworks set to light up the sky around the Tri-State Area.

Below is a list of planned fireworks displays in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

If your community is having a fireworks display but is not on this list, please fill out the form at the bottom to let us know.

NEW YORK CITY
(Listed by borough)

Brooklyn
Date: June 30th
Location: Fort Hamilton
Time: 9:45 p.m.

Dates: July 4th and 6th
Location: Coney Island Beach
Time: 9:30 p.m.

Bronx
Date: July 3
Location: Little League Field, Co-op City
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Manhattan
Macy's 4th of July Firework Show
Date: July 4th
Location: East River between 19th and 47th Streets
Time: 9:25 p.m.

Want the best places to view Macy's fireworks? Check Macy's top spots here.

Queens
Date: June 28th
Location: Astoria Park
Time: 9:40 p.m.

Staten Island
Dates: July 4th and July 7th
Location: Richmond County Bank Ballpark
Time: Post-game
Here are some additional New York City fireworks displays.

CONNECTICUT
(listed by county)
Fairfield County

Bridgeport
Date: July 1st
Location: Seaside Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Darien
Date: July 7th
Location: Darien High School
Time: Dusk

Fairfield
Date: July 2nd
Location: Penfield or Jennings Beach
Time: 9:15 p.m.

Greenwich
Date: July 7th
Location: Greenwich Point and Binney Park
Time: Dusk

Norwalk
Date: July 3rd
Location: Calf Pasture Beach
Time: Dusk

Stamford
Date: June 30th
Location: Cummings Beach
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Stratford
Date: July 3rd
Location: Shirt Beach Park
Time: 7:00 p.m.

Westport
Date: July 2nd
Location: Compo Beach
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 3rd

Hartford County

Greater Hartford
Date: July 14th
Location: Great River Park, Mortensen Riverfront Plaza
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Windsor
Date: June 29th
Location: Veterans' Memorial Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Rain Date: June 30th

Litchfield County

New Milford
Date: July 7th
Location: Town Green
Time: 9:30 p.m.

Torrington
Date: July 6th
Location: Torrington Middle School
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 7th

New Haven County

Madison
Date: July 3rd
Location: Waterfront area of West Wharf Beach
Time: 9:30 p.m.

Middlebury
Date: July 4th
Location: Quassy Amusement Park
Time: 10:15 p.m.

New Haven
Date: July 4th
Location: Wilbur Cross High School
Time: 9:15 p.m.

Orange
Date: July 1st
Location: Orange Fair Grounds
Time: 9:30 p.m.

Waterbury
Date: July 1st
Location: Brass Mill Center
Time: Dusk

Here are more times and dates for Connecticut fireworks displays.

NEW YORK STATE

Rockland County

Clarkstown
Date: July 2nd
Location: Nanuet High School
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 3rd

Haverstraw
Date: July 2nd
Location: Bowline Point Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Rain Date: July 3rd

Westchester County and Hudson County

Rye
Date: July 3rd and 4th
Location: Rye Playland
Time: 9:30 p.m.

Brewster
Date: July 1st
Location: Highlands Shopping Center
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Nyack
Date: June 30th
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Rain Date: July 1st

Cornwall
Date: July 4th
Location: Highland Engine Co.
Time: 9:30 p.m.

Greenwood Lake
Date: July 7th
Location: Thomas P. Morahan Lakefront Park
Time: 8:00 p.m.

Katonah
Date: July 4th
Location: Caramoor
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th

Yonkers
Date: July 3rd
Location: Cross Country Shopping Center
Time: 9:30 p.m.

Highland Falls
Date: July 4th
Location: Roe Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Valhalla
Date: July 3rd
Location: in front of the Kensico Dam
Time: 9:15 p.m.

Kent
Date: June 30th
Location: Lake Carmel
Time: 8:45 p.m.

Mamaroneck
Date: July 4th
Location: Harbor Island Park
Time: Dusk

Newburgh
Date: July 4th
Location: People's Waterfront Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Peekskill
Date: July 4th
Location: Riverfront Green Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.

Port Chester
Date: July 4th
Location: Port Chester High School
Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tuckahoe
Date: July 14th
Location: Parkway Oval Field
Time: Dusk

Scarsdale
Date: July 2nd
Location: Scarsdale Pool Complex
Time: 9:15 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow
Date: July 4th
Location: Kingsland Point Park, Horan's Landing Park, DeVries Park and Barnhart Park
Time: Dusk

West Point
Date: July 7th
Location: Trophy Point Amphitheater
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Rain Date: July 8th

White Plains
Date: July 3rd
Location: White Plains High School
Time: 9:15 p.m.

LONG ISLAND

Nassau County

East Meadow
Date: June 30th
Location: Eisenhower Park
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 1st

East Hills
Date: July 3rd
Location: Great Lawn, Park at East Hills
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Rain Date: July 4

Massapequa Park
Date: July 3rd
Location: Mansfield Memorial Park
Time: Dusk

Jones Beach
Date: July 4th
Location: Jones Beach State Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.

Glen Gove
Date: July 4th
Location: Morgan Memorial Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.

Valley Stream
Date: July 4th
Location: Fireman's Field
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 5th

Oyster Bay
Date: July 10th
Location: John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa
Time: 9:45 p.m.

Hempstead
Date: June 30th
Location: Town Park at Point Lookout
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 1st
Rockville Centre
Date: July 7th
Location: Mill River Park 7:30 p.m.
Time: 10:30 p.m.

Suffolk County

Oakdale
Date: July 3rd
Location: Connetquot River
Time: 9:15 p.m.

Southampton
Date: June 30th
Location: Shinnecock Bay
Time: 7:00 p.m.

Riverhead
Date: June 30th
Location: Riverhead Raceway
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Sag Harbor
Date: June 30
Location: Marine Park, Haven's Beach, Long Wharf
Time: 9:30 p.m.

East Northport
Dates: June 27th and 30th
Location: Trinity Regional School Grounds
Time: 9:30 p.m.

North Sea
Dates: July 1st and 3rd
Location: Firemen's Field
Time: 10:00 p.m.

Westhampton Beach
Date: July 4th
Location: Westhampton Country Club
Time: Dusk

Orient
Date: June 30th
Location: Orient Harbor
Time: 9:15 p.m.

Riverhead
Date: July 5th
Location: Peconic Riverfront
Time: 9:30 p.m.

Montauk
Date: July 4th
Location: Umbrella Beach
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th

Asharoken Beach
Date: July 4th
Location: Long Island Sound
Time: 9:20 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th

Bald Hill
Date: July 4th
Location: Pennysaver Amphitheater
Time: 9:30 p.m.

Greenport
Date: July 4th and 6th
Location: Moore's Lane
Time: 10:00 p.m.

Shelter Island
Date: July 7th
Location: Crescent Beach
Time: 9 p. m.
Rain Date: July 8th

NEW JERSEY

Anthony Johnson reports from Exchange Place in Jersey City where the fireworks show will take place.

Bergen County

East Rutherford
Date: July 4th
Location: State Fair Meadowlands
Time: 11 p.m.

Edgewater
Date: June 30
Location: Veteran's Field
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 1

Fair Lawn
Date: June 28th
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th

Hackensack
Date: July 4th
Location: Foschini Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.

Lyndhurst
Date: July 2nd
Location: Little League Field- Riverside Avenue
Time: Dusk

Oradell
Date: July 3rd
Location: Memorial Field
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 6th

Paramus
Date: July 1st
Location: Cliff Gennarelli Sports-Plex
Time: 6:00 p.m.

Ridgewood
Date: July 4th
Location: Veteran's Field
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Rutherford
Date: July 1st
Location: Memorial Field
Time: 9:15 p.m.

Tenafly
Date: July 1st
Location: Tenafly High School
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Rain Date: July 6th

Saddle Brook
Date: July 3rd
Location: Otto Pehle Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Essex County

Belleville Township
Date: July 4th
Location: Belleville Municipal Stadium
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Bloomfield Township
Date: July 4th
Location: Foley Field
Time: 9:20 p.m.

Cedar Brook
Date: July 4th
Location: Cedar Brook Park
Time: Dusk

East Orange
Date: July 4th
Location: Paul Robeson Stadium
Time: Dusk

Fairfield
Date: July 2nd
Location: Fairfield Recreation Complex
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Livingston
Date: July 4th
Location: Memorial Oval, Robert Harp Drive
Time: 9:15 p.m.

Maplewood
Date: July 4th
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 9:25 p.m.

Millburn- Short Hills
Date: July 4th
Location: Millburn High School
Time: 9:30 p.m.

Montclair
Date: July 4th
Location: Yogi Berra Stadium
Time: 9:30 p.m.

Nutley
Date: July 4th
Location: Park Oval
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: the next clear night

Verona
Date: July 2nd
Location: Verona Community Center Complex
Time: 9:20 p.m.
Rain Date: July 3rd

West Caldwell
Date: July 4th
Location: James Caldwell High School Baseball Field
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 5th

West Orange
Date: July 4th
Location: West Orange High School Baseball/Soccer Field
Time: Dusk

Hudson County

Jersey City
Date: July 4th
Location: Exchange Place
Time: Dusk

Kearny
Date: July 4
Location: Veterans Field
Time: 9:10 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th

Hunterdon County

Califon
Date: July 3rd and 6th
Location: Firemen's Field
Time: Dusk

Flemington
Date: July 3rd
Location: Reading-Fleming Intermediate School
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th

Lambertville
Date: July 6th
Location: River Road
Time: 9:30 p.m.

Middlesex County

Carteret
Date: July 3rd
Location: Waterfront Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.

Cranbury
Date: July 5th
Location: Village Park
Time: Dusk

East Brunswick
Date: July 4th
Location: Community Arts Center
Time: Dusk

Edison
Date: July 4th
Location: Lake Papaianni, Edison Municipal Complex
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Highland Park
Date: July 2nd
Location: Donaldson Park
Time: 5:00 -10:00 p.m.
Rain Date: July 3rd

New Brunswick
Date: July 2nd
Location: Elmer B. Boyd Park
Time: 9:20 p.m.
Rain Date: July 3rd

Perth Amboy
Date: July 3rd
Location: Sadowski Parkway on the waterfront
Time: 9:20 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th

Piscataway
Date: July 4th
Location: Piscataway High School Stadium
Time: 9:30 p.m.

Sayreville
Date: June 30th
Location: Kennedy Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Rain Date: July 1st
South Brunswick
Date: July 3rd
Location: Crossroads South
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Rain Date: July 6th
Woodbridge Township
Date: July 3rd
Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th

Monmouth County

Aberdeen Township
Date: July 7th
Location: Cliffwood Beach
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Asbury Park
Date: July 4th
Location: Beach
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Atlantic Highlands
Date: July 6th
Location: Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor
Time: Dusk

Bradley Beach
Date: July 3rd
Location: Beachfront
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Freehold
Date: July 3rd
Location: Freehold Raceway
Time: Dusk

Hazlet Township
Date: July 3rd
Location: Veterans Memorial Park
Time: Dusk

Keansburg
Date: July 3rd and 4th
Location: Keansburg Amusement Park
Time: Dusk

Long Branch
Date: July 4th
Location: Oceanfront Promenade
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Matawan
Date: June 30th
Location: Lake Lefferts
Time: Dusk

Ocean Township
Date: July 3rd
Location: Joe Palaia Park
Time: Dusk

Union Beach
Date: July 3rd
Location: Beachfront
Time: Dusk

Morris County

Chatham Borough
Date: July 4th
Location: Chatham Middle School
Time: Dusk

Denville
Date: July 4th
Location: Gardner Field
Time: 9:15 p.m.

Dover
Date: July 3rd
Location: Hamilton Field Complex
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th

East Hanover
Date: July 4th
Location: Lurker Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.

Florham Park
Date: July 4th
Location: Florham Park
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th

Hanover Township
Date: July 2nd
Location: Veteran's Field
Time: Dusk

Lake Hopatcong
Date: June 29th
Location: Lake Hopatcong
Time: 9:15 p.m.

Mountain Lakes
Date: July 4th
Location: over Mountain Lake
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Parsippany-Troy Hills
Date: July 4th
Location: Parsippany Hills High School
Time: Dusk

Pequannock
Date: June 29th
Location: Pequannock High School
Time: Dusk

Randolph Township
Date: June 30th
Location: County College of Morris
Time: 9:45 p.m.

Ocean County

Barnegat Township
Date: June 30th
Location: Municipal Dock
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 5th

Beach Haven
Date: July 4th
Location: Taylor Avenue Park
Time: Dusk

Beachwood
UPDATE: Beachwood's fireworks have been canceled due to an issue with the delivery from the fireworks company.

Brick Township
Date: June 30th
Location: Harry Wright Lake, Lake Road
Time: Dusk

Lakehurst
Date: July 3rd
Location: Lake Horicon
Time: Dusk

Lakewood
Date: July 3rd
Location: Lake Caralsaljo
Time: 9:15 p.m.

Lavallette
Date: July 1st
Location: Lavallette Gazebo, Philadelphia Ave.
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Point Peasant Beach
Date: July 4th
Location: Jenkinson's Boardwalk and Beach, 300 Ocean Ave.
Time: Dusk

Seaside Heights
Date: July 4th
Location: Seaside Heights Boardwalk
Time: 9:30 p.m.

Tuckerton
Date: July 4th
Location: Tip Seaman Park
Time: Dusk

Passaic County

Clifton
Date: July 4th
Location: Clifton High School Stadium
Time: 8:45 p.m.
Rain Date: July 6th

Paterson
Date: July 6th
Location: Downtown Paterson
Time: 8:30 p.m.

Somerset County

Bridgewater
Date: July 4th
Location North Branch Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.

Franklin Township
Date: July 3rd
Location: Franklin Township Municipal Complex
Time: 9:15 p.m.

Hillsborough
Date: June 30th
Location: Auten Road Intermediate School
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Montgomery Township
Date: June 28th
Location: Montgomery High School
Time: 9:15 p.m.

North Plainfield
Date: July 7th
Location: W. End School
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Rain Date: July 8th

Sussex County

Augusta
Date: July 4th
Location: Skylands Stadium
Time: post-game

Vernon Township
Date: June 30th
Location: Lounsberry Hollow Middle School
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 1st

Union County

Clark
Date: July 4th
Location: Arthur L. Johnson High School
Time: 9:15 p.m.

Cranford
Date: July 4th
Location: Cranford Community Center
Time: 9:15 p.m.

Elizabeth
Date: July 4th
Location: Veterans Memorial Waterfront Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Kenilworth
Date: July 4th
Location: Nomahegan Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th

New Providence
Date: July 3rd
Location: South Street
Time: 9:30 p.m.

Plainfield
Date: June 30th
Location: Bruce Ponti Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Rahway
Date: July 3rd
Location: City Hall
Time: Dusk
Rain Date: July 5th

Roselle Park
Date: June 30th
Location: Roselle Park High School
Time: Dusk

Springfield
Date: July 4th
Location: Meisel Avenue Park
Time: Gates open 5:00 p.m.

Summit
Date: July 4th
Location: Soldiers Memorial Field
Time: 9:15 p.m.

Union Township
Date: July 4th
Location: Biertuempfel Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Warren County

Allamuchy
Date: July 1st
Location: Rutherford Hall
Time: 9:00 p.m.

Blairstown
Date: July 4th
Location: North Warren Regional High School
Time: 9:00 p.m.

NOT LISTED?

If your community is having a fireworks display but is not on this list, please fill out the form to let us know.

