Society

White House seeking volunteers for Christmas decorating

WASHINGTON -- The holidays must go on, even with a pandemic and a heated presidential election.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are opening the White House to the public for Christmas decorating and are seeking volunteers.

The White House is also inviting musicians, bands and choirs to apply for the chance to perform during open houses throughout the month of December.

VIDEO: The White House's 2018 Christmas decor
EMBED More News Videos

First lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decorations this week. The theme this year is "American Treasures."



The invitation also comes with a note of caution, with the White House saying a smaller number of volunteers will be selected this year to allow for social distancing during the Christmas decorating. Also, the volunteers will be expected to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer stations.

Volunteers for decorating should click here to apply.

Volunteers for performing should click here to apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashington d.c.the white housechristmasmelania trumppresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Biden in Kenosha after meeting Jacob Blake's family
Cuomo: Trump will 'need an army' if he returns to NYC
Dr. Anthony Fauci said this is 'the worst thing you can do'
Woman run down along NJ roadway, driver flees
COVID Updates: NY casinos, NYC malls can open Sept. 9
NYC's largest charter school network staying all-remote
Bloomberg donates $100M to HBCU schools, 800 students to benefit
Show More
Person of interest identified in subway vandalism spree
College sending students home for semester amid rise in COVID cases
Cuomo stands firm on NYC indoor dining ban
Long Island, NY state extend summer season for beaches, parks
NYC shootings: 3 killings in 3 hours
More TOP STORIES News