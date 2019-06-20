Society

Who was Officer Tara O'Sullivan?

SACRAMENTO -- Officer Tara Christina O'Sullivan was 26 years old and on her final phase of the Field Training Program when she was killed June 19, 2019.

O'Sullivan grew up in the East Bay community of Pleasant Hill and graduated from College Park High School in 2011. She attended Diablo Valley College and Sacramento State. She graduated from the Sacramento Police Academy in December 2018.

RELATED: East Bay community mourns fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan

Officer O'Sullivan was hired by the Sacramento Police Department in January of 2018 as a Community Service Officer. In July of that same year, she entered our police academy as a police recruit and graduated from the academy on Dec. 20, 2018.

RELATED: Sacramento police officer shot, killed while on domestic violence call

Deputy Chief Dave Peletta said O'Sullivan was known for bubbly personality and always willing to help. She had big dreams and a big heart.

MORE: Make a donation to the Ofc. Tara O'Sullivan memorial fund
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysacramentoofficer involved shootingshootingofficer killedabc7 originals
RELATED
Police ID suspect accused of killing Sacramento police officer
East Bay community mourns fallen Sacramento police officer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deli worker, about to be a dad, fatally stabbed outside bodega
AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms move through NY area
Police ID suspect accused of killing Sacramento police officer
Woman sues ex-girlfriend over $500K winning lotto ticket
Babysitter, 71, accused of sexually abusing 6-year-old girl in NJ
Teen found fatally shot in Staten Island murder mystery
NYC to limit circumstances when NYPD officers can enter schools
Show More
NJ Health Department seeing increase in flesh-eating bacteria
Metro-North changes after fire, wall collapse floods tracks
Sami's Law: Murphy signs bill requiring more ID for rideshares
'7 On Your Side Investigates' a Hudson Valley towing fee war
PATH announces plan to increase capacity, reduce delays
More TOP STORIES News