accuweather

Why is Veterans Day on November 11? What you should know about the federal holiday

Instead of falling on a Sunday or Monday, Veterans Day is consistently recognized on the 11th of November.

Why the 11th?

This particular date recognizes the Armistice of 11 November 1918, the formal agreement that marked the official end of World War I.

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, allied forces and Germany came together to sign the peace treaty, according to AccuWeather.

For years, Americans called Nov. 11 Armistice Day until it was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

RELATED: Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies

Veterans Day is one of 10 of the United States' federal holidays, meaning nonessential government offices are closed.

While Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day all celebrate members of the U.S. military, each holiday has its differences.

Veterans Day gives the country an opportunity to thank those who have previously served in the U.S. military, and Memorial Day honors military members who died in service.

Armed Service Day, celebrated in May, recognizes those currently servicing in the U.S. military.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholidayaccuweatherveterans dayveterans
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Cold start to the weekend, but a warm finish
First taste of winter headed our way
What happens to animals during wildfires?
What you need to know about wildfires, Santa Ana winds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police questioning man in disappearance of missing NJ woman: Sources
2 students stabbed while walking home from LI high school
Victims in NJ fatal fire were stabbed, son charged with murder
Klom Klorm gives taste of Bangkok in Brooklyn
Video: Passengers intervene to break up NYC subway fight
FDNY: Man set fire to NYC apartment with 2 adults, 3 kids inside
3 students allegedly plotted to attack their middle school: Officials
Show More
'Growing up Buttafuoco': Joey and Mary Jo's daughter tells her story
Woman says she cleaned up after boyfriend killed his fiancee
Service dog released outside during NYC home invasion robbery
Wild turkeys terrorizing New Jersey neighborhood, residents say
Man struck by own car while trying to stop thief in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News