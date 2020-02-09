Why the 2020 Census is important for New Jersey Latinos

The campaign's organizers acknowledge Latinos may be less likely to answer a census takers' knock on the door due to fear surrounding the president's strict immigration policies even though the census count determines federal funding for a wide variety of projects and services.
Joining us this morning is reverend Raul Ruiz and Wendy Martinez from the New Jersey Coalition of Latino pastors and ministers.
