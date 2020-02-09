Why the 2020 Census is important for New Jersey Latinos

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5915557" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres speaks with Reverend Raul Ruiz and Wendy Martinez

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 2020 census starts in April, and in New Jersey, there is a year-long campaign to raise awareness of the importance of an accurate and complete count.The campaign's organizers acknowledge Latinos may be less likely to answer a census takers' knock on the door due to fear surrounding the president's strict immigration policies even though the census count determines federal funding for a wide variety of projects and services.Joining us this morning is reverend Raul Ruiz and Wendy Martinez from the New Jersey Coalition of Latino pastors and ministers.----------