race in america

What to know about the 'model minority' myth and why it's harmful to the AAPI community

EMBED <>More Videos

What to know about the 'model minority' myth

SAN FRANCISCO -- There's a stereotype about the Asian American Pacific Islander community that you might have heard of: the "model minority" myth.

It claims the APPI community is the best minority, the hardest-working group in America and the one that causes the least amount of trouble. The myth may seem complementary, but in reality, it is harmful to the AAPI community and serves to drive a wedge between it and other groups in America.

The myth also creates a stressful burden to live up to the stereotype. It can cause depression, sadness, anxiety and despair when individuals can't live up to being the smartest, richest or quietest Asian American or Pacific Islander out there.

Watch the video above to see Dion Lim, a journalist with KGO-TV/ABC 7 News Bay Area, sit down with "Good Morning America" to break down the history of the myth and explain how it is harmful to the Asian American Pacific Islander community.

SEE ALSO: The story behind the stories about rising hate crimes against Asian Americans
EMBED More News Videos

In "Our America: Asian Voices," Bay Area journalist Dion Lim reflects on her experiences reporting on hate crimes against Asian Americans and how the community has come together to support those impacted.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyasian americanasian american & pacific islander heritage monthrace in americagood morning america
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Barnstorming Through Barriers: The Katherine Cheung Story
7 nooses found at Amazon construction site in past month
'I'm scared': Black man punched, dragged in deadly arrest, video shows
Prosecutor: NC deputies' fatal shooting of Black man justified
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
Rutgers students protest COVID-19 vaccine requirement
2 dead after BMW slams into back of truck on Deegan Expwy.
1 arrested, more sought after Jewish man beaten in NYC protest chaos
Bill seeks to make use of force by police in NY 'last resort'
10 seconds of terror: Man survives attack from 300-pound bear
Man fatally shot by Suffolk County police officer in Manorville
Show More
Man intervenes as woman slashed on subway platform
Unique, long awaited Little Island park opens to public in NYC
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $515M for Friday's drawing
AccuWeather: Clouds and sun
LIRR brings back combo ticket for train with beach access
More TOP STORIES News