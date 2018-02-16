SOCIETY

Will 'Fearless Girl' statue get permanent NYC home?

Bill Ritter has more on talks underway to make 'Fearless Girl' a permanent NYC fixture. (Mark Lennihan)

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) --
The 'Fearless Girl' statue that first popped up in the Financial District a year ago is trying mightily to keep holding her ground in New York City.

Talks are now underway between the mayor's office and the financial firm behind the statue, State Street Global Advisors, to make the statue a permanent fixture.

Still to be decided is whether she will remain facing her nemesis - the Wall Street Charging Bull, or be moved to another location.

