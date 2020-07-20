Society

Woman accused of hitting Phoenix airport gate agent after not wearing mask

This Monday, July 20, 2020 image shows a blue face mask. (KGO-TV)

PHOENIX -- A woman who didn't wear a mask while on a flight was arrested at the Phoenix airport after being denied permission to board a second flight and allegedly striking an airline gate agent in the face with her hand, officials said.

Yolanda Yarbrough, 47, was arrested on suspicion of assault Wednesday after arriving at Sky Harbor International Airport on a flight from Los Angeles, Phoenix police said in a statement.

Airline employees on the flight from Los Angeles told Yarbrough that face coverings were required and she allegedly struck an airline employee in a Phoenix terminal after being reminded of the requirement, police said.

Airline spokesman Curtis Blessing said the employee was not injured.

American, like most U.S. airlines, started requiring customers to wear face coverings while on board aircraft in May. Customers who do not comply may be banned from future flights.

Yarbrough's hometown wasn't available, and it's not clear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonalos angelesface maskcoronavirusamerican airlinesairline
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9/11 'Tribute in Light' canceled due to COVID concerns
Man arrested in death of teen who was stabbed, set on fire
COVID-19 Updates: Fauci says temperature checks are unreliable
Bleeding man high on drugs attacks woman in front of kids: Police
Students react to Kamala Harris as Biden's running mate
ABC7 Unite: Black-owned businesses support each other through pandemic
3 US cities could be next COVID-19 hotspots, researchers warn
Show More
DOJ accuses Yale of discrimination against white, Asian Americans
Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to stop mail-in votes
NYC public schools will have nurses, but no delayed reopening, mayor says
Man who exposed himself to LI sisters also grabbed 1
AMC announces 15-cent movie tickets, August reopening
More TOP STORIES News