ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Vincentia D'Amato Becker, also known as 'Toots' turned 99 years young on Sunday.
Her family celebrated with a beach birthday party.
The 99-year-old was born and raised in Brooklyn, and since 1965 has been living in Rockaway.
She has five kids, 14 grandkids, 15 great-grandkid, and two great-great grandkids.
Woman celebrates 99th birthday with huge Rockaway Beach party
