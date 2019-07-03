Woman desperately searching for engagement ring lost in Central Park

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A woman in Manhattan is on a desperate search to track down her engagement ring that was lost at a playground in Central Park.Erin Pasquet was with her son Alix last Thursday at the playground off 67th Street and Fifth Avenue when she lost the ring.She remembers putting it in her jumpsuit pocket before putting sunscreen on her son."And then got home and realized, that moment of, oh my God, where's my ring?", Pasquet said.She sprinted back to the playground in search of the ring that features a center stone and six other diamonds."Retraced all my steps, tore the park apart, like digging in the dirt and asking everybody," she said. "One mom overheard me talking to somebody that I lost my ring and told me that another mom had found it and was asking around to find the owner. But I missed them."She did hear some details about them. "I was told it was a woman with long brown hair with a man who was bald with a two-year-old toddler," said Erin.She has filed a police report, hung signs and taken to social media."I'm really just trying to find that person and hoping that they are trying to find me," she said.Erin's 5th wedding anniversary is July 8, so she would really like to get that ring back and so would her husband. The diamonds actually belonged to his mother."The relationship with a mother-in-law can always be interesting and we have a great relationship," said Erin. "And knowing that she felt strongly enough to give such a beautiful gift for our engagement means a lot."The ring was not insured.----------