Woman hit by deer during 'Black Lives Matter' protest in New Jersey

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey -- A demonstrator was critically injured when she was struck by a deer during a Black Lives Matter protest in New Jersey.The woman, 69, was marching with a group on a highway in South Brunswick.Authorities say the deer darted into the crowd, leaving her with a serious head wound and is currently in intensive care.Two other people had less serious injuries and were treated at the scene.The deer immediately ran off, and its condition is currently unknown.----------