good news

Woman quit job to search for her beloved missing dog

Carole and Verne King pulled out all the stops to find their beloved collie, Katie.

For 57 days, they were distraught about losing Kaite, not knowing if they would ever see her again.

The couple lives near Spokane, Washington, and routinely visits Montana with Katie, who is virtually a family member. In July, when they were vacationing in Montana, Katie got spooked during a storm and escaped through an unlatched door.

"I raced downstairs and talked with the hotel clerk, in hopes that they had my dog," Carole said. "They didn't."

They weren't merely passing out flyers. They looked throughout the wilderness near Glacier National Park and went to great lengths to find her. Carole quit her job to focus on the search.

She and her husband even bought night-vision goggles. They would search through abandoned buildings and canvassed fields. No stone was left unturned.

When the search looked hopeless, Verne wrote a note for Katie, ending it with "Instead of saying goodbye, I would rather say, 'see you soon.'"

More than 4 weeks later, a tip came in that a dog similar to Katie had been found.

Finally, the persistence of the Kings paid off, and they were reunited with Katie.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygood newsgood morning america
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD NEWS
Adopted! Best buds Waffles and Hemingway find forever home
SC boy receives free Disney trip after helping Dorian evacuees
Pickling for a Cause: Neighbor raises money for 16-month-old with rare condition
Boy gives up Disney trip to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter, police say
Man accused of driving van into ex-wife's building on SI
Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz dies at 44
Watch the new 'Frozen 2' trailer
At UN, Trump to face questions about Iran, Ukraine, allies
Who won Emmy Awards: List of winners
Estranged husband of missing mom faces judge over bond compliance
Show More
Officer suspended after arresting 6-year-old and 8-year-old
Results to be announced in Newark water filter project
Street closures, security for UN General Assembly in NYC
2 fatal shootings outside clubs in Newark
Amtrak's nonstop Acela service between NYC, DC begins
More TOP STORIES News