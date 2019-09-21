Woman reported missing in Canada found at Merrick LIRR station

MERRICK, Long Island (WABC) -- An 80-year-old woman who was reported missing in Canada was found at the LIRR station in Merrick.Ticket agent Steve Capobianco says a passenger approached him Friday and said she had been trying to help the woman find an address, but that woman seemed disoriented as if she possibly had dementia.Capobianco stepped in to try to help.Authorities quickly realized the woman had been reported missing in Canada.It is not clear how she got to Long Island.She was taken to a hospital to get checked out and will be reunited with her family.----------