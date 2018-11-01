NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --A New York City woman is determined to honor a little girl who was sworn in as an honorary Central Park police officer before she passed away.
Karma Lilly Little's wish was granted in 2016 when she was sworn in by NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill. Although she was from Georgia, she came to New York for treatment while she battled neuroblastoma.
During one visit, she was made an honorary officer and couldn't contain her smile.
She passed away in September 2017, and her parents have been busy fulfilling her bucket list ever since. They even went on to become police officers in Georgia.
Now Anna Moore is determined to carry on Karma's legacy and is running the 2018 and 2019 TCS New York City Marathon to raise money for a bench in Central Park in her honor.
The Central Park Conservancy charges $10,000 for a memorial bench and Moore hopes to exceed that goal so she can make a donation to benefit pediatric cancer research.
Follow along with Moore's updates on her Facebook page dedicated to Karma and click here to make a donation.
