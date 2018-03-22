SOCIETY

NYCHA family in the Bronx struggles with bathroom in shambles

EMBED </>More Videos

N.J. Burkett has the story of a family whose bathroom was never repaired by NYCHA.

By
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --
A woman is demanding answers from the New York City Housing Authority after she says crews came in and ripped apart her moldy bathroom.

They demolished it, but never finished the job, leaving her without a working bathroom.

It comes on the same day the fight over how to fix NYCHA heated up between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"I have a toilet but no sink, no tub. I kind of feel like I'm crippled right now," said Jahaira Santiago.

For her it's one step-up from an outhouse. The bathroom in her three-bedroom Bronx apartment is crawling with mold and draped in plastic.

She and her three children are unable to take showers and haven't been able to use the sink since Housing Authority contractors shoved it under her kitchen table and left. That was in November.

"Where do your kids brush their teeth?", we asked.

"Well it used to be in the bathtub but now they have no other choice but to use the kitchen sink," said Santiago.

The kitchen sink is the only sink that works, in an apartment where NYCHA apparently starts projects but never finishes them. The tile was ripped from the shower last week. And it's been wrapped in plastic ever since.

Cuomo has promised half a billion dollars to fund repairs in NYCHA buildings so long as an outside company makes them. He and the mayor are blaming one another for the deteriorating conditions.

Jahaira says she calls NYCHA every day and she is routinely told to "relax."

"Just to relax, that I'm being overdramatic, I'm being difficult," she says.

And when she called 311 out of desperation, the operator suggested she call Channel 7.

"I honestly died, that was like the best part of my morning," she said. "Call Eyewitness News, you see it on the sign, on the commercials, it might work".

Late Thursday night came the response from NYCHA: "This is unacceptable."

Workers, I am told, will be there first thing in the morning. So that's one down, untold numbers of apartments to go.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyNYCHAhousingMott HavenBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News