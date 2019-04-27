Woman uses paintings of pets to raise money for animal shelters

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One woman is showing her kindness by using her art to make a difference for animals who need some help.
Annie Blumenfeld paints artwork of dogs and cats.
She uses those portraits to help raise money for animal shelters and organizations in New York.
Annie has created a non-profit called Wags 4 Hope.
