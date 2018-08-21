SOCIETY

2 Missouri women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names

EMBED </>More Videos

St. Louis area women say they were denied job because of 'ghetto' name

ST. LOUIS, Missouri --
Two women in Missouri are outraged after they were allegedly denied a job because of their names.

Dornisha Zachary and Militina Burnett say the company sent them a very offensive email that read, in part, "Thank you for your interest in careers at Mantality Health. Unfortunately, we do not consider candidates that have a suggestive ghetto name. We wish you the best in your career search. Regards."

The women couldn't believe their eyes when they read the email.

"Honestly, right then and there, my eyes got a little teary," Zachary said.

She said she applied for a customer service job using Indeed.com

"The company looked at my name and said, 'We don't care about what you've done in life,'" Zachary said. "'Your name is going to dismiss you completely.'"

Mantality Health's clinic director Jack Gamache told KMOV that the company's account was hacked and that police are currently investigating the situation.

Police said they are looking into the possibility the emails were sent by a disgruntled employee.

Indeed has responded saying there is no evidence to support that hacking occurred.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldjobsemailsMissouri
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
5 big stories to start the week
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' body found, authorities believe
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
95-year-old Nazi war criminal deported from Queens
Watts admits wife's murder, blames her for kids' deaths
Homeless man, woman charged in deadly Manhattan stabbing
3 men face over 1K counts each of animal sex abuse
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Show More
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
Driver dead after suffering medical condition, crashing
NY AG investigating sex harassment at 'The Spotted Pig'
Deliveryman wanted in Hell's Kitchen bike chain beating
Woman killed when car crashes through fence in Mount Vernon
More News