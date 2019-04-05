WorldPride 2019 Opening Ceremony talent line-up, location announced

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NYC Pride, the host of WorldPride 2019 | Stonewall 50, says Whoopi Goldberg, Cyndi Lauper, Ciara, Todrick Hall and more are scheduled to appear at the official Opening Ceremony of WorldPride in June.
The Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 7-10 p.m. ceremony will be held as a benefit concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Proceeds from the ticket sales will support Ali Forney Center, Immigration Equality, and SAGE - three leading organizations in the LGBTQIA+ movement based in New York City.
Co-host of "The View" on ABC and internationally-recognized humanitarian, Whoopi Goldberg, will host the ceremony, featuring a growing medley of acclaimed speakers and performers.
"I've been a longtime advocate of the LGBTQIA+ community and this year marks a pivotal moment within our storied history and fight for equality," said Goldberg. "Hosting a WorldPride event is an absolute honor and I am delighted be a part of the Opening Ceremony in June."
Cyndi Lauper, iconic performer for the LQBTQIA+ community and New Yorkers alike, leads the initial release of the talent line-up.
"I am thrilled to be a part of the WorldPride Opening Ceremony," said Lauper. "I can't wait to celebrate with my LGBTQIA+ friends and family from across the world."
Also announced were Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ciara and singer/rapper Todrick Hall.
"In celebration of WorldPride 2019 | Stonewall 50, NYC Pride is dedicated to broadening its commitment to serving the LGBTQIA+ community," said Chris Frederick, Executive Director of NYC Pride, "Everyticket sold to this 10,000-seat event is supporting some of the best service and advocacy work being done in our community by Ali Forney Center, Immigration Equality and SAGE."
Tickets for the WorldPride Opening Ceremony will go on sale April 12 at 10:00 a.m. EST at https://2019-worldpride-stonewall50.nycpride.org/events/opening-ceremony.
Additional talent announcements will be released in the upcoming weeks ahead.
The March on Sunday, June 30, 2019 is free and open to the public. No tickets necessary. WABC-TV Channel 7 will also broadcast and stream the March, the biggest Pride celebration in the world.
