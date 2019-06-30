Society

WorldPride closing ceremonies to take place Sunday night

Related topics:
societypride
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC Pride March caps off month of Stonewall commemorations
US Army veteran comes out at NYC Pride March
Sources: Nets to sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan
Must-read stories from the weekend
Favorite moments from the NYC Pride March 2019
Cuomo signs measure banning 'gay and trans panic' legal defense
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Monday
Show More
Suspect arrested in stabbing of 5-year-old boy in the Bronx
Family paddles out onto ocean for Beth Chapman memorial service
Search for missing NJ couple in Barbados to be called off
6 people shot during party at home on Long Island
Gov. Murphy signs $38.7B NJ budget, boosting spending about 3%
More TOP STORIES News