World's longest feather boa unveiled in Times Square for Pride Month

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A contingent of drag queens teamed up to set a new Guinness World Record in Times Square as part of New York City's celebrations of Pride Month.
A section of 42nd Street was transformed into "Boa Boulevard".
Drag queens were adorned in the world's longest feather boa that was 1.2 miles long.
That's equal to about four times the length of the Empire State Building.
The event kicked off a new LGBTQ exhibit at Madame Tussauds New York.
